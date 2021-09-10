TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $41,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

