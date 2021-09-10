TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of TriNet Group worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $1,793,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

