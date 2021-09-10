TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 31,100 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $57,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

