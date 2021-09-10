Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $63.20 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $63.20 or 0.00138203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00124711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00181656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07371529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,709.76 or 0.99949971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00847666 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

