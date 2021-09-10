Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.