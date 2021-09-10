Trading S.A. Ares Sells 29,065 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

PGEN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 5.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

