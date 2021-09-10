Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

