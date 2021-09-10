Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,010 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.