Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.