Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Financial Contrast

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Whirlpool and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 8.76% 36.26% 8.59% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Traeger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $19.46 billion 0.70 $1.08 billion $18.55 11.71 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whirlpool and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 2 2 0 2.20 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Whirlpool presently has a consensus price target of $212.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

