Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $22.59. Traeger shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 11,310 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

