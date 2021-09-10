Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $22.59. Traeger shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 11,310 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

