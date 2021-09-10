Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Cut to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.25. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.76. 150,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$179.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

