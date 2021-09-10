Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCL.A. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.22.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.43. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

