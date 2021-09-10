TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman Purchases 850 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $598.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.27. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.