TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $598.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.27. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.93.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

