Travel + Leisure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,564% compared to the typical volume of 339 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $19,008,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. 36,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

