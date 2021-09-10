Treat DAO Price Tops $3.48 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $115,978.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00007696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

