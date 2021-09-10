TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

