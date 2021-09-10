Truist Securiti Weighs in on Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

SSBK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SSBK opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

