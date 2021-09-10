TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $235,753.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $235,753.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

