Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%.

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuesday Morning stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

