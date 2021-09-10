TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares dropped 8.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 41,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,281 shares of company stock worth $5,505,590 in the last three months.

TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

