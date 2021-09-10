Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $56.20 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.