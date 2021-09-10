UBS Group Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $290.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.72.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $213.94 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.