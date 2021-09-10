UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises 0.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 23,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

