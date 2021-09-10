UGAS Tops 1-Day Volume of $451,094.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.26 million and $451,094.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.