UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $74.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of PATH opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,102,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

