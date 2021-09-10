Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $378.11. 21,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,351. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

