Unibright Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.78 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $486.03 million and $4.78 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

