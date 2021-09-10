Unido EP (UDO) Hits Market Cap of $7.14 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $806,217.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.