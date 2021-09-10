Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 29.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price fell 29.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.