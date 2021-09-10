UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.