UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.2% of B B H & B Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.61. 109,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.12 and a 200 day moving average of $395.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

