UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.78. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

