Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.45.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $289.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $291.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $3,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 560.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.