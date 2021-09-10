Uquid Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.98 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $12.67 or 0.00028038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $126.67 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00158209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

