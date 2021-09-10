US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,083 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

