US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.06 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

