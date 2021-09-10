US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $8,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

