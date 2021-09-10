Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

UEM stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £485.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In other news, insider John Rennocks bought 2,804 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

