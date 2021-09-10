V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.80. 86,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

