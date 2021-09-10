V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

CorVel stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

