V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.
CorVel stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $171.34.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
