Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,357. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.