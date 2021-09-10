Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

