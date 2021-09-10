Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up to $28.30

Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.57. Vapotherm shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 4,888 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

