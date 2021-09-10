VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,140.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00010914 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,140.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00124188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00179538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.65 or 0.99791571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.02 or 0.07072168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00840650 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,727 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

