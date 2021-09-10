Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

NYSE VEC traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

