Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $306.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.