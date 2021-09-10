Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

